Astor Investment Management LLC Invests $167,000 in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,237,000 after buying an additional 91,770 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:THD opened at $71.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.75. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a one year low of $64.86 and a one year high of $81.64.

