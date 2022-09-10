Astor Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB)

Astor Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,804 shares during the period. VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Astor Investment Management LLC owned 4.05% of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF worth $15,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USTB. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 174.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:USTB opened at $48.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average is $49.44. VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.72 and a 52-week high of $51.97.

