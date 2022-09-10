Atalan Capital Partners LP Acquires Shares of 857,848 Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 857,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,949,000. Momentive Global accounts for about 1.0% of Atalan Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Atalan Capital Partners LP owned about 0.57% of Momentive Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNTV. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,688,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,608,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,023,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Momentive Global by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,477,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,097,000 after buying an additional 625,091 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,104,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MNTV shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Momentive Global to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

Momentive Global Trading Up 5.8 %

Momentive Global stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Momentive Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 35.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,830 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $143,672.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,031.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Clarence Ewell sold 3,853 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $29,398.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,099.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $143,672.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,031.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,983 shares of company stock worth $496,147. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Momentive Global

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.