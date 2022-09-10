Atalan Capital Partners LP Has $103.26 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Atalan Capital Partners LP cut its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,000 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource accounts for about 7.6% of Atalan Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Atalan Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $103,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 4.2 %

BLDR opened at $61.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.20.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLDR. BTIG Research cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.77.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.