Atlantic Gold (CVE:AGB) Shares Up ∞

Atlantic Gold Corp (CVE:AGB – Get Rating) shot up ∞ during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.92 and last traded at C$2.92. 810,251 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 620,158 shares.
Atlantic Gold Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$690.60 million and a PE ratio of 22.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.99.
Atlantic Gold Company Profile
Atlantic Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It holds 63.2% effective ownership interests in the Touquoy gold project covering approximately 1,760 hectares; and 100% interest in the Beaver Dam gold, Cochrane Hill, and Fifteen Mile Stream projects located in Nova Scotia.
