Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Atlassian comprises 4.8% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $7,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 37.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM traded up $18.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.93. 2,172,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $159.54 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.