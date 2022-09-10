Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17.00

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $17.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,487.35 or 0.99922935 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036897 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) is a N/A coin that uses the ERC20 + BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift.Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20.On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet.Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

