Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $15.68 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 663,642 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,681,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $17.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

