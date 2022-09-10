Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $50.37 Million in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,014,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,368,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 0.8% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.86. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $53.95.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.