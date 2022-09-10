Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 325,371 Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 325,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,078,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 477,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $41.42 and a 1 year high of $63.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.57.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

