Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 311,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,936,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.6% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 52,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 96,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $106.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.63. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66.

