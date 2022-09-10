AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.86.

AtriCure Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. AtriCure has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $89.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AtriCure by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,687 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 30,363 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in AtriCure by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 100,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

