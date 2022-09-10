AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lifted by Credit Capital Investments LLC

Credit Capital Investments LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 100.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 4.5% of Credit Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Credit Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in AT&T by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,847,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,444,000 after buying an additional 5,634,150 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.