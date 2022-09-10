Augur Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.45 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Augur has a total market capitalization of $89.58 million and $6.45 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Augur has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Augur coin can currently be bought for about $8.14 or 0.00037488 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004605 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00035815 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004179 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,665.10 or 0.99736203 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002355 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036643 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur (CRYPTO:REP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 coins. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.