Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $658.25.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 720 ($8.70) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 755 ($9.12) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 514 ($6.21) to GBX 498 ($6.02) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Peel Hunt cut Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Auto Trader Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th.
Auto Trader Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $1.86 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88.
About Auto Trader Group
Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.
