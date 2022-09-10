Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Purchases Shares of 1,675 Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Twist Bioscience comprises approximately 0.2% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,949,000 after buying an additional 1,497,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,584,000 after buying an additional 467,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,696,000 after buying an additional 358,217 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,522,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,012,000 after buying an additional 182,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,341,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWST. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $139.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.08.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.22. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $436,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,691.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $436,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,691.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 10,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $306,741.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,727 shares in the company, valued at $448,731.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,038 shares of company stock valued at $824,830 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

