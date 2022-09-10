Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) is IVY Lane Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

IVY Lane Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Avalara makes up approximately 9.3% of IVY Lane Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Avalara worth $12,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 65.0% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,709,000 after buying an additional 786,996 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 23.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,222,000. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 29.1% in the first quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 233,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after purchasing an additional 52,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $1,836,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 583,644 shares in the company, valued at $53,590,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avalara Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVLR shares. JMP Securities lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Avalara to $93.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.08.

Avalara stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,567,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.68 and a beta of 1.05. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $190.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.86.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

