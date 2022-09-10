B. Riley Cuts Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $64.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CIEN. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ciena to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ciena from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.32.

Ciena Price Performance

Ciena stock opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. Ciena has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average is $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $193,499.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,601,031.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $193,499.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,601,031.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,834 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the second quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Ciena by 98.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Ciena by 46.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Stories

