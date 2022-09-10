Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Price Target Increased to €0.19 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to €0.19 ($0.19) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPCGF opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16. Banco Comercial Português has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.26.

About Banco Comercial Português

Banco Comercial Português, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services under the Millennium bcp brand. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. The company offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, private banking, asset management, and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, personal loans, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

