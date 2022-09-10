Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Price Target Increased to €0.19 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to €0.19 ($0.19) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BPCGF opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16. Banco Comercial Português has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.26.
About Banco Comercial Português
