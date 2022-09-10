Bao Finance Price Reaches $0.0001 (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Bao Finance has a market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $18,152.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00036050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,241.46 or 1.00036852 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036446 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

BAO is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. The official website for Bao Finance is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bao Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.