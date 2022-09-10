Beam Trading Up 16% Over Last 7 Days (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Beam has a market cap of $23.37 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beam has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000881 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.36 or 0.00302561 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00122004 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00077762 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003300 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 122,848,160 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

Beam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

