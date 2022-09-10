Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BP (LON:BP)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.34) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.40) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.52) target price (up previously from GBX 490 ($5.92)) on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 472 ($5.70) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 548.86 ($6.63).

Get BP alerts:

BP Price Performance

BP stock opened at GBX 450.80 ($5.45) on Tuesday. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 291.30 ($3.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 469.60 ($5.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 413.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 402.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.82 billion and a PE ratio of -6.30.

BP Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -25.17%.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney bought 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 423 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £317.25 ($383.34). In related news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 423 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £317.25 ($383.34). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 406 ($4.91) per share, with a total value of £81,200 ($98,115.03). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,173 shares of company stock valued at $8,189,651.

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.