Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by Cederberg Capital Ltd

Cederberg Capital Ltd decreased its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,375 shares during the period. Bilibili makes up 4.4% of Cederberg Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cederberg Capital Ltd owned about 0.22% of Bilibili worth $17,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Bilibili by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Bilibili by 389.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 17,835 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth approximately $941,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,239,000 after acquiring an additional 51,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 709,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,936,000 after acquiring an additional 144,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

BILI stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,835,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272,388. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.78.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($4.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($4.21). The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 41.02% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BILI shares. Benchmark cut their target price on Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.03.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

