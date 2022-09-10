Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.21 EPS

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($4.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($4.21), Briefing.com reports. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 41.02%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Bilibili updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Bilibili Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $19.32 on Friday. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bilibili by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bilibili by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Bilibili by 1,004.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Bilibili

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BILI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.03.

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.