Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.21 EPS

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($4.21), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 41.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Bilibili updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Bilibili Stock Down 3.7 %
BILI opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $89.80.
BILI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.03.
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
