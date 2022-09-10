Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.21 EPS

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($4.21), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 41.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Bilibili updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Bilibili Stock Down 3.7 %

BILI opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $89.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BILI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bilibili by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 1,004.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

