Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $208.00 million-$211.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.60 million. Bill.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.23-$0.38 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on BILL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.26.
Bill.com Stock Up 3.7 %
BILL stock traded up $5.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.39. 1,337,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,291. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.09 and its 200 day moving average is $158.37. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 2.15.
Insider Transactions at Bill.com
In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $592,377.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,936.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,094,002.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $592,377.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,936.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,913 shares of company stock valued at $28,740,265 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Bill.com
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 34.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Bill.com by 43.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 15.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth $249,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
Featured Stories
