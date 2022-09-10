Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne accounts for about 2.9% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 1.68% of Bio-Techne worth $284,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $346.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $358.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.42. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $318.07 and a 12 month high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $475.00.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Further Reading

