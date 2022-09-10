BIR Financial Limited (ASX:BIR) Insider Purchases A$18,000.00 in Stock

BIR Financial Limited (ASX:BIR – Get Rating) insider Jody Elliss bought 500,000 shares of BIR Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$18,000.00 ($12,587.41).
Jody Elliss also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 6th, Jody Elliss purchased 2,090,814 shares of BIR Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$89,905.00 ($62,870.63).
BIR Financial Price Performance
BIR Financial Company Profile
