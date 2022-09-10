Birake Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week (BIR)

Birake (BIR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, Birake has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Birake has a total market capitalization of $8.32 million and $1,524.00 worth of Birake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Birake coin can now be bought for about $0.0786 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00776157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00014914 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019828 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Birake Coin Profile

Birake’s total supply is 109,059,969 coins and its circulating supply is 105,902,792 coins. Birake’s official Twitter account is @birakecom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Birake is birake.com. The Reddit community for Birake is /r/birakecom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

