BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
BlackRock Capital Investment Price Performance
NASDAQ BKCC opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97.
BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 42.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Investment
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.