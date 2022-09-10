BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

BlackRock Capital Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ BKCC opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 42.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Investment

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

