Bloom (BLT) Price Hits $0.0699 on Top Exchanges

Bloom (BLT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Bloom has a market cap of $3.96 million and $777.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bloom has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,563.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00060707 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013940 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00067818 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005524 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00076550 BTC.

Bloom Coin Profile

BLT is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 coins. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bloom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloom is a decentralized credit protocol that aims to address the existing limitations of the actual credit scoring system. The Bloom protocol will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a novel approach to the credit risk assessment allowing both traditional fiat lenders and digital asset lenders to issues compliant loans on the blockchain while providing lower fees and improve borrower experience at the credit issuance process. The Bloom platform will feature a BloomID (a global secure identity, allowing lenders to offer compliant loans globally), BloomIQ (a system for reporting and trackingcurrent and historical debt obligations that are tied to a user’s BloomID), and BloomScore (a metric of consumers’ creditworthiness). Bloom token (BLT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to participate in evaluating user identities and creditworthiness. Furthermore, it will give users voting rights on future developments on the Bloom credit scoring system. Click here for Masternode stats. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

