B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for B&M European Value Retail’s FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BMRRY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 630 ($7.61) to GBX 460 ($5.56) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays upgraded B&M European Value Retail from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 385 ($4.65) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $530.00.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.81.

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4402 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 9.19%.

(Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.