Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 130.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 2.4% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,981.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,898.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2,054.83. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,669.34 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 97.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,557.20.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

