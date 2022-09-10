Boson Protocol Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001225 BTC on popular exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $24.55 million and $768,144.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,343.84 or 0.99858385 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00037170 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,710,862 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol. Boson Protocol’s official website is bosonprotocol.io.

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Boson Protocol enables a decentralized commerce ecosystem where all participants share in the value they create. Boson Protocol disrupts e-commerce platforms by tokenizing Things and their commerce data within a liquid digital market, built on #DeFi.Boson Protocol’s vision is to enable a decentralized commerce ecosystem by funding and accelerating the development of a stack of specialist applications to disrupt, unbundle and democratize commerce.BOSON tokens are used to govern Boson Protocol, ensuring consensus around critical decisions and controlling the issuance of funds from the dCommerce DAO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.