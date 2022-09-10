botXcoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8,666.00 (BOTX)

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, botXcoin has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. botXcoin has a total market cap of $41.00 million and $8,666.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One botXcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00035805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,590.88 or 0.99768062 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036570 BTC.

botXcoin Coin Profile

botXcoin (CRYPTO:BOTX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,634,642,342 coins. botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com. botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO).”

