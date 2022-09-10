Brahman Capital Corp. Invests $11.68 Million in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,173,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,679,000. Alight makes up about 1.0% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Brahman Capital Corp. owned 0.21% of Alight at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alight by 405.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 105,476 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Alight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Alight by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 95,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Alight Trading Up 2.5 %

ALIT stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALIT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

