Brahman Capital Corp. Purchases 1,100,146 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Brahman Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,633,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100,146 shares during the quarter. Vertiv makes up 8.2% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $92,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,962,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,607 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 655,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 24,505 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

VRT stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.37. 4,838,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

