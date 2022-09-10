Brahman Capital Corp. Sells 186,337 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Brahman Capital Corp. cut its stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,496,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,337 shares during the period. Frontier Communications Parent accounts for about 3.7% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Brahman Capital Corp. owned approximately 0.61% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $41,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FYBR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ FYBR traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.62. 647,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,475. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.83. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.95.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

