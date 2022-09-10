Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.31. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48.

Insider Activity

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 67,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $93,178.65. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 336,624 shares in the company, valued at $467,907.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 67,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $93,178.65. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 336,624 shares in the company, valued at $467,907.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 81,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $112,018.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,256.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 252,662 shares of company stock valued at $347,868 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

