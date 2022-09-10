Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their outperform rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $700.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Shares of AVGO opened at $522.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $210.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $463.91 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $518.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $552.96.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 34.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $1,793,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

