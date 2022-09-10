Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.91-$7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,765. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $132.40 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.53 and its 200-day moving average is $152.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 101.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

