Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) PT Raised to $23.00

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of BNL opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 147.95%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1,231.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

