Brokerages Set Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Price Target at $97.63

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEE. UBS Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE AEE opened at $95.61 on Friday. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.90 and a 200-day moving average of $91.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,076,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,516,000 after purchasing an additional 394,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,293,000 after purchasing an additional 786,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,088,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,273,012,000 after purchasing an additional 198,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 72.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

