Brokerages Set Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price at $36.93

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.19.
LYFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Lyft from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Lyft from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LYFT opened at $18.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.26. Lyft has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.74.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
