Brokerages Set Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price at $36.93

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.19.

LYFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Lyft from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Lyft from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Lyft Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,174 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $67,906,000 after acquiring an additional 61,761 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 44.6% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 18.5% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,117,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYFT opened at $18.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.26. Lyft has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.74.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

