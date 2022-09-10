Brokerages Set Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target at $13.58

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.58.

SUUIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

Superior Plus stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

