Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,022 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $22,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,422,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,497,441,000 after buying an additional 1,906,590 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,321.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,013,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,601,000 after buying an additional 941,891 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 43.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,720,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,026,000 after buying an additional 518,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,224,549,000 after buying an additional 394,861 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $174.68 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.45.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total transaction of $42,097.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,860,485.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $5,948,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,197,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,033,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total transaction of $42,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,860,485.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,728 shares of company stock worth $62,046,124 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.92.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

