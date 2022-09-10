Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CDRE. B. Riley upped their price target on Cadre from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cadre in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE CDRE opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Cadre has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -115.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Cadre had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $118.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cadre will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Cadre’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

Institutional Trading of Cadre

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDRE. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter worth about $1,343,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new position in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,586,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cadre

(Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.