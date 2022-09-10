Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) PT Lowered to C$1.80 at BMO Capital Markets

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CXB. Raymond James cut their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cormark cut their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of CVE:CXB opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.58.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

