Calix (NYSE:CALX) PT Raised to $65.00 at Northland Securities

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Northland Securities from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CALX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Calix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Calix Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CALX opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. Calix has a 52-week low of $31.59 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.10.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Calix had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,394,050 in the last three months. 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 865.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

