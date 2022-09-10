Calixto Global Investors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Calixto Global Investors LP lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,700 shares during the period. ZTO Express (Cayman) comprises about 17.8% of Calixto Global Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Calixto Global Investors LP’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $26,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $34.82.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.